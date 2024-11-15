Indian Racing Festival: Top teams to battle for Championship glory this weekend

Coimbatore, Nov 15 (PTI) Leaders Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers will fight it out with Goa Aces JA Racing for the team honours as the Indian Racing Festival reaches a grand climax with the fifth and final round at the Kari Motor Speedway circuit here this weekend.

With just eight points separating the top two in the provisional standings and a maximum of 54 on offer across the double-header in the Indian Racing League, the stakes are high for both teams.

Goa Aces' leading drivers Sohil Shah and Raoul Hyman are fast closing gaps with Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers, who have been on the top of the table since Round 1 of the league.

Chennai Turbo Riders, despite winning four of the eight races, are provisionally third on the leaderboard, having dropped a lot of points midway through the season.Speed Demons Delhi, Bangalore Speedsters and Blackbirds Hyderabad complete the Championship table respectively.

The two-day Indian Racing Festival, promoted by Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd, also includes triple-headers in FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship and the JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship (LGB Formula 4), besides the Royal Enfield GT Cup.

"Our goal with the Indian Racing Festival has always been to bring world-class motorsport to India, and this weekend’s grand finale at Kari Motor Speedway is a proud testament to that vision," said Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director, RPPL in a release.

"As we look ahead, we’re excited to expand the sport to new cities and explore innovative experiences like night street racing, ensuring that the IRF continues to grow and connect with motorsport fans across the country.” PTI ATK PDS PDS