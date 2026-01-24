Indian racing sensation Atiqa Mir secures drive with world karting champions Modena for WSK 2026

La Conca (Italy), Jan 24 (PTI) Indian racing prodigy Atiqa Mir has secured a coveted drive for reigning world champions Modena Racing Team for the 2026 season of the prestigious WSK championship, considered as the ‘Formula 1’ of karting. Atiqa, all of 11, has taken the tougher route to the top by opting to race in the highly competitive junior category (age 12-14) this season.

On the back of her impressive performances in the mini category (age 8-12) last year, the Formula 1 Academy supported driver was signed for the entire season and will drive in the WSK Super Master Series, WSK Euro Series, WSK Final Cup amongst other championships.

In the process, Atiqa will become the first Indian female ever to drive in OKNJ category in WSK and remarkably will be the only female on the entire grid of 37 world class drivers.

The WSK series is the highest level of karting which attracts the best driving talent from around the world besides leading kart and engine manufacturers.

The WSK series is focused on developing young drivers by providing a platform for them to improve their race craft, technical knowledge, and understanding of motorsport.

Formula 1 world champions including Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel have raced in WSK in their formative years.

Moving up to OKNJ junior category from mini is a big step up for Atiqa but she is up for the challenge. From 10 bhp engines to 29 bhp engines with speeds of 126kmph and much bigger karts attracting G forces of more than 2.5, Atiqa’s physical fitness and adaptability will be tested against the best in the world.

"I am so excited and grateful for Modena to sign me. To join such an elite team and reigning world champions in this class is a great honour. I will be tested against the best drivers in the world and am up for the challenge. The grids in WSK are so close and the driving level is the best in the world. I hope to learn from them and improve myself,” said Atiqa.

Atiqa’s father Asif Mir, who is India’s first National Karting Champion, said it was a conscious decision to fast track her into the junior class.

“We are putting Atiqa straight into the deep end. It is best for her development. She could have easily stayed in Mini and won races and championships, but our goal is Formula 1 and her development as a driver is of utmost importance. She has the fitness to cope with the added G Forces. I'm looking forward to a tough learning year for her,” he said.

Atiqa begins her campaign on January 25 with WSK Super Master Series Round 1 in La Conca, Italy. PTI BS UNG