Indian rider Kavin Quintal finishes fourth in Spanish Superbike debut

Jerez de la Frontera (Spain), Oct 7 (PTI) Young Indian rider Kavin Samaar Quintal secured a top four finish at the Copa de España de Velocidad Superbike round here.

Racing as a wildcard entry supported by Teruel-based Gaman Racing Global Service, 19-year-old from Chennai rode a BMW M1000RR against a highly-competitive grid featuring Ducati, BMW, Honda, Suzuki, and Kawasaki machinery.

He qualified fourth among 29 riders, then fought through a tough race to finish fourth, clocking 14:20.782s, despite a fall.

In the second race, Kavin claimed seventh spot, further underlining his rapid adaptation to European racing standards. Spain's Daniel Saez took the top spot aboard Yamaha.

Kavin, born May 11, 2005, in Chennai, currently competes in the Asia Road Racing Championship (AP250 class) with Honda Racing India.

"Competing in Spain has been a dream come true. Racing at Jerez sharpened my skills and gave me invaluable experience. I owe this opportunity to EasyRace and Gaman Racing," said Kavin.