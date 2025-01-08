Indian riders Geoffrey, Kavin, Johann, Nadine join Gaman Racing, to train in Spain

Chennai, Jan 8 (PTI) Promising Indian riders Geoffrey Emmanuel, Kavin Quintal, Johann Emmanuel and Nadine Balaji have joined Gaman Racing and the quartet will be training in Spain ahead of the 2025 season.

The Spanish racing giants inked a deal with Gusto Racing India in this regard, and Geoffrey, Kavin, and Johann will train at MotorLand Aragon, Gaman Racing's state-of-the-art facility in Spain.

"Our vision is to create a strong pipeline of future champions. This partnership with Gaman Racing is our vision to train and create Indian riders of international standard," said Emmanuel Jebaraj, leader of Gusto Racing.

The four riders achieved notable milestones in 2024, where Geoffrey competed in the Moto2 European Championship at FIM JuniorGP, with five podiums in the Supersport 600 class at the Qatar Superstock Championship (QSTK).

Kavin became the first Indian rider in WorldSBK's Supersport 300 class, and achieved success in the FIM JuniorGP STK class. He also excelled in the Asia Road Racing Championship (AP250 class).

While Johann delivered good performances in the European Talent Cup (FIM JuniorGP) and the Thailand Talent Cup, with multiple wins in QSTK's Supersport 300 class, the lady rider, Nadine secured podium finishes in the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship. PTI UNG 7/21/2024 AH AH