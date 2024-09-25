Indian round of MotoGP championship postponed to 2026 due to operational issues

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The Indian round of the MotoGP championship was on Wednesday postponed to 2026 with the organisers citing "operational circumstances" as the reason behind another delay.

The Indian Grand Prix was earlier scheduled to be held in September but was deferred to March 2025. Now, it can only be held in the early stages of 2026.

"The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports confirm that the Indian Grand Prix will be included on the 2026 FIM MotoGP calendar, moving to become a reserve event for 2025," MotoGP said in a statement.

"Operational circumstances have obliged the event to be delayed from its initial slot near the start of the 2025 calendar. With no available dates towards the end of the season, MotoGP will therefore return to India in the early stages of 2026." Over 50,000 fans had turned up for the inaugural edition of the Indian Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in 2023. It was the biggest motorsports event held in the country since the last Formula 1 race that took place in 2013. Formula 1 could only last three years in India due to financial and taxation issues.

Rights holders Dorna, Uttar Pradesh government and co-promoters Fairstreet Sports were the stakeholders when the race was moved to March 2025, but in July this year, Dorna signed a new contract with InvestUP, the Uttar Pradesh government's agency, to have the Indian GP on the calendar for three years from 2025 to 2027.

"Both MotoGP and InvestUP are working hard to bring MotoGP back to Buddh International Circuit with a world-class event, and are committed to confirming India as a destination for global sporting events.

"Our collaboration with InvestUP to bring MotoGP back to India continues to lay fantastic foundations for the future and MotoGP looks forward to racing in front of our incredible Indian fans as soon as possible." The UP government has issued a fresh tender to rope in a new co-promoter who will be tasked to execute the mega event, which is expected to cost around 160 crores with approximately100 crores reserved only for rights holders Dorna. PTI ATK AM ATK AM AM