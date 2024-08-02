Indian rower Balraj Panwar finishes 23rd in men’s single sculls

Paris, Aug 2 (PTI) Indian rower Balraj Panwar ended his Paris Games campaign in 23rd position in the men’s single sculls event after signing off at fifth in the Final D round here on Friday.

The 25-year-old from Haryanna clocked 7:02.37, his best timing of the Games, in Final D, which was not a medal round.

On Tuesday, Balraj, India's lone representative in rowing at the Paris Olympics, had finished fifth in his quarterfinals heat race.

Panwar had progressed to the quarterfinals after finishing second in his repechage round race on Sunday. He had finished fourth in his first round heat race on Saturday to make it to the repechage round.

Medals are awarded to the top three finishers in Final A. PTI APA UNG APA 7/21/2024