Indian rowers make three more finals in Asian Games

Hangzhou (China), Sep 21 (PTI) Indian rowers continued to make a splash at the Asian Games, sailing into three more finals to make it a total eight, here on Thursday.

Advertisment

The Indian team of Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, and Sukhmeet Singh qualified for the men's quadruple sculls final with a timing of 6:09.94 seconds.

In the men's lightweight double sculls category, the Indian pair Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh reached the finals with a timing of 6:55.78 seconds.

India made their third final in the day in the men's double sculls, where Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh won the repechage with a timing of 6:48.06 seconds.

Advertisment

The only event where the Indian contingent failed to qualify for the final was the Women’s lightweight double sculls where the Kiran and Anshika Bharti finished fourth with a timing of 8:01.80 and will compete for the 6–12th position in their next match.

India on Wednesday made the finals of coxed eight, coxless pair, coxless four in men's section, and coxless four, coxed eight in women's.

India also remained in the hunt in the men's single scull where Balraj Panwar made the semi-final and he will fight or a place in the final on Friday. PTI TRN TAP