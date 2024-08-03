Indian sailors Nethra, Vishnu struggle in Paris Olympics

Paris, Aug 2 (PTI) Indian sailor Nethra Kumanan is placed 11th after three races of women's dingy competition at the Paris Olympics here on Friday.

Netherlands' Marit Boumeester is leading the pack followed by Louise Cervera of France and Monika Mikkola of Finland.

In men's dingy competition, India's Vishnu Sarvanan is way behind at 22nd place after the fifth race.

The sailors finishing in top-10 after 10 races will qualify for the medal rounds.

Both the Indian sailors are currently outside the qualification zone.