Indian senior team wishes junior side ahead of World Cup

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Indian women's hockey team on Monday wished its junior counterparts ahead of the FIH Women's Junior World Cup to be held in Santiago, Chile from November 29 till December 10.

Advertisment

In a video message, Indian women's hockey team chief coach Janneke Schopman said, "Hi! girls on behalf of the senior Indian women's team we want to wish you good luck for the World Cup.

"We know you are ready, fight hard, you have done the work here. Just cheer up, enjoy the game, have a lot of fun. Have a go and show what India is about." India are placed in Pool C alongside Canada, Germany and Belgium.

India will open their campaign against Canada on the opening day. PTI SSC AM SSC AM AM