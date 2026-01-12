Indian senior women''s team begin training in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 12 (PTI) A 29-member Indian senior women's team began their training camp here on Monday.

The Blue Tigresses, who assembled in the city a day earlier, held their first training session and will continue training there till January 14.

On January 15, they will leave for Antalya, Turkey, to play three closed-door friendly matches, as part of their preparation for the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026.

The Blue Tigresses first play FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv (Ukraine) on January 18, followed by FC Zürich Frauen (Switzerland) on January 21, and FC Schlieren (Switzerland) on January 24, in the city of Manavgat, around 75 kilometres from Antalya. PTI AH TAP