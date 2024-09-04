Indian shooters Nihal Singh, Rudransh Khandelwal fail to progress to final mixed 50m pistol

Chateauroux, Sep 4 (PTI) The Indian shooters Nihal Singh and Rudransh Khandelwal failed to make the final of mixed 50m pistol (SH1) competition at the Paris Paralympics here on Wednesday.

Nihal, the 2023 world championship bronze medallist, finished 19th. He had an aggregate score of 522 across six series.

Competing in his maiden Paralympics, 17-year-old Rudransh, who lost his left leg in a freak mishap when he was just eight-years-old, scored 517 to sign off in the 22nd spot in the qualification round.

Korea's Jo Jeongdu topped the qualification with a Paralympic Qualification Record of 553.

Athletes classified in SH1 are able to hold their gun without difficulty and shoot from a standing or sitting position (in a wheelchair or chair). As a rule, SH1 athletes may use a pistol or a rifle. India shooters have so far grabbed four medals at the Paris Paralympics, including a gold and silver each. PTI APA ATK