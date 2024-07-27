Indian shooters struggle for preferred food in Chateauroux

Chateauroux, Jul 27 (PTI) For the Indian contingent based here for the Olympic Games shooting competition, finding food agreeable to their taste buds has been a struggle.

There are two Athletes' Villages here but none of them has managed to satiate the Indians. While some have been relying on a local South Asian restaurant, some others have resorted to cooking their own meals.

"Food is barely survivable, just managing somehow," an Indian shooter told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Pistol coach Jaspal Rana has taken matters in his own hands.

"Hum toh khud banate hain (I cook for myself). Yesterday I had Rajma-Chawal. Got the (required) stuff from a grocery store and cooked at my apartment," said Rana, who is staying near City Centre.

A few others are missing the buzz at the Games' Village and would have preferred to be in Paris.

"The shooting range is beautiful. (But) I was a little upset staying away from main village.

"The current accommodation is not as I expected but I am here for the competition and winning and not worry about other stuff," said another Indian shooter.

Indian shooters are aiming to end the medal drought of last two Olympics. Manu Bhaker was the lone Indian shooter to advance beyond qualifications on Saturday as she made the women's 10m air pistol finals to be held on Sunday.