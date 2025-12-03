Indian shuttlers dominate at Guwahati Masters

Guwahati, Dec 2 (PTI) Indian shuttlers, including Tanvi Sharma and Tharun Mannepalli, produced a dominant display at the Guwahati Masters Super 100 tournament as several home players progressed to the next round with commanding wins across men's and women’s singles draw here Wednesday.

Besides Tanvi, other top performers included Tanya Hemanth, Tasnim Mir, Ashmita Chaliha, Anmol Kharb, Anupama Upadhyaya, Isharani Baruah and Shreya Lele in women's singles.

While in the men's singles, Meiraba Luwang Maisnam, Sanskar Saraswat, Manav Choudhary, Saneeth Dayanand, Samarveer, Aryamann Tandon, Tushar Suveer, Pranay Shettigar, Mithun Manjunath and Ginpaul Sonna -- all reached the pre-quarterfinals.

Eighth seed Tanvi, a world junior silver medallist, showcased remarkable grit as she bounced back from a shaky start to defeat Indonesia’s Dalila Aghnia Puteri 6-21, 21-11, 21-19 in a tense three-game battle.

In an all-Indian clash, Tanya overcame Aditi Bhatt 21-16, 21-12, former junior world No. 1 Tasnim Mir also advanced with a steady 21-13, 23-21 win over Aalisha Naik and local favourite Ashmita Chaliha had to dig deep to secure her place in the next round, beating Devika Sihag 21-17, 21-23, 21-18.

Fifth seed Anmol Kharb, one of India’s brightest young prospects, registered a clinical 21-18, 21-19 victory over Surya Charisma Tamiri, while fourth seed Anupama Upadhyaya registered a 21-15, 21-10 win against Meghana Reddy Mareddy.

Isharani Baruah cruised past Taiwan’s Yi En Hsieh 21-15, 21-8 and Shreya Lele stunned second seed Pornpicha Choeikeewong of Thailand 21-19, 21-18.

In men’s singles, Meiraba defeated Aditya Tripathi 22-20, 21-12, Mannepalli beat Indonesia’s Richie Duta Richardo 21-13, 21-16. The two will face off in an all Indian clash next.

There were more Indian successes as Sanskar Saraswat upset Syed Modi International winner Jason Gunawan 21-18, 21-19, while Samarveer fought back from a game down to beat Darshan Pujari 13-21, 21-13, 12-7 and set up an all-Indian clash with Sanskar.

Among other results, Manjunath set up a clash with Settigar after getting a walkover from sixth seed S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian.

Manav Choudhary defeated Govind Krishna 21-14, 18-21, 21-18, and Saneeth Dayanand eased past Numair Shaik 21-19, 21-11.

The mixed doubles top seeds also impressed, with Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde rallying from a game down to overcome Indonesia's Kenzie Yoe and Luna Rianty Saffana 18-21, 21-9, 21-18.