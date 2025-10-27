Indian shuttlers, paddlers advance, swimmers disappoint in Youth Asian Games

Bahrain, Oct 27 (PTI) Indian shuttlers and table tennis players began their campaign in the Youth Asian Games on a promising note with many of them advancing to the pre-quarterfinals even as the 3x3 basketball team suffered a quarterfinal loss to Iran here on Monday.

Shuttler Vennala Kalagotla in girls' singles defeated Sri Lanka's Nethmi Ratnayeke 23-21, 21-10 in the round of 32, while in boys' singles Tankara Talasila beat Singapore's Tee Kai 21-15, 21-15 to make it to the pre-quarters.

The mixed doubles pair of Param Choudhary and Aanya Bisht however lost to South Korea's Na Seon Jae/Kim Bohye 8-21, 15-21 in the opening round.

In 3x3 basketball, Indian girls suffered a quarterfinal loss to Iran 15-10.

Indian boxers had a mixed day with 15-year-old Lanchenba Singh Moibungkhongbam beating the Philippines opponent Aamya Jefferson 4-1 in the 50kg girls' quarterfinal, while Devendra Chaudhary lost his 75kg quarterfinal bout to China's Guan Yiwen 5-0.

Udham Singh Raghav lost his 54kg quarterfinal bout to Ryusei Kitamura 3-1.

In boys' cycling Individual Time Trial final, Aditya Jakhar finished sixth in 22:41.54 seconds, while in handball the Indian girls easily overcame Hong Kong-China 22-12 in Group A.

Indian paddlers enjoyed a good day with Sarthak Arya and Syndrela Das moving into the pre-quarters of mixed doubles with an 11-6, 11-3, 11-4 win against Maldives' Nafiz Aishath and Mohamed Rafiu.

The other mixed doubles pair of Divyanshi Bhowmick and Ritvik Gupta beat Imran Muhammad and Amina Adam of Maldives 11-5, 11-5, 11-4 to enter the round of 16.

In boys' singles, Sarthak Arya won his group match against John Marin of the Philippines 11-8, 11-8 , 7-11, 11-7, while in girls' singles Hansini Mathan advanced to the pre-quarters with an 11-1, 11-8, 11-3 win against Amina Adam of Maldives.

Several Indian swimmers, including star athlete Dhinidhi Desinghu, who entered the finals, failed to win medals.

Nitishsai Harniath in boys' 50m freestyle finished fifth with a time of 23.72 seconds after making the final race with a time of 23.71 seconds.

In boys' 100m butterfly Vedant Tandale ended seventh clocking 56.31 seconds after an identical time in the heat.

In boy's 400m freestyle, Shashikumar Dhakshan came in seventh with a time of 4:00.87 seconds after qualifying for the final in 4:03.61 seconds.

Star swimmer Dhinidhi timed 4:21.86 seconds in girls' 400m freestlye to finish fifth while compatriot Aditi Satish Hegde, who had clocked 4:29.22 in the heat, finished seventh in 4:32.00 seconds in the final.

The Indian girls' 4x100m freestyle relay team finished last in the final with a time of 4:05.73 seconds.

India has so far won 24 medals, including three gold, 10 silver and 11 bronze and are placed ninth on the medals table.