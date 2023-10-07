Indian soft tennis players bow out in quarterfinals at Asian Games

Hangzhou, Oct 7 (PTI) The Indian challenge in soft tennis ended after Jay Meena, Aniket Patel and Raga Kulandaivelu made quarterfinals exits in the singles events at the Asian Games here on Saturday.

In the men's singles quarterfinals, Meena lost to Chinese Taipei's Yu Sung Chang 1-4 (0-4, 4-6, 3-5, 6-4, 1-4) in 40 minutes while Patel went down to Chinese Taipei's Yu Sung Chang 0-4 (1-4, 1-4, 1-4, 1-4) in just 13 minutes.

Raga lost to China's Yue Ma 1-4 (4-2, 2-4, 1-4, 3-5, 1-4) in just 20 minutes in the women's singles quarterfinals at the Hangzhou Olympic Tennis Centre.

Soft tennis is a shorter version of lawn tennis, which is generally played using rubber balls.

A set in the sport ends at the fourth point, while there needs to be a gap of two points to win the set. For the final set, the game ends at the seventh point.

The contests are decided through the best-of-seven or best-of-nine sets.