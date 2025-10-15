Indian stars face tough test as McIlroy makes India debut at DP World India C'ship

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Indian stars, including Anirban Lahiri, face a formidable challenge against a world-class field led by five-time Major champion Rory McIlroy, who makes his maiden competitive appearance in India at the USD 4 million DP World India Championship beginning at the Delhi Golf Club (DGC) here on Thursday.

McIlroy, who completed his career Grand Slam with a Masters triumph earlier this year, headlines a stellar line-up that includes two other Major champions, Shane Lowry and Brian Harman and a host of world-class players like Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Ben Griffin, alongside two-time Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, who was once World No. 1 for 56 weeks between 2011 and 2012.

The field has 26 Indians, many of them winners of international events at the DGC layout, which include Lahiri, winner of Indian Open in 2015, Chiragh Kumar and Shiv Kapur.

"India is a country I've wanted to travel to for a long time," said McIlroy.

"I'm excited to play a golf tournament in a place that I've never played before. 18-odd years into a professional career and to still be able to do things for the first time is something that excites me." Co-sanctioned by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the event boasts the largest purse ever offered for a DP World Tour event in India.

While international winners Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, Shiv Kapur, Rahil Gangjee and Ajeetesh Sandhu, are the biggest Indian names in the field, there are also a number of young Indian players competing at the mega event who have made a mark on the PGTI in recent years and will now look to make an impression.

"A lot of things have changed since I last played the course. It's still got a familiar feel. I think off the tee, it's still the same. But very happy and excited to be back," said Lahiri, winner of the Indian Open in 2015.

McIlroy, who currently tops the Race to Dubai standings, will tee off alongside Viktor Hovland and Ben Griffin over the first two rounds at the DGC. Known for its narrow fairways and dense tree cover, the course will demand accuracy over aggression — something McIlroy acknowledged, saying he may not hit his driver all week.

"The next time I hit my driver will be in Abu Dhabi. (Laughter) I don't think I'll hit a driver this week. I just don't feel like the risk is worth the reward," the 36-year-old said.

Tommy Fleetwood will be making his first appearance in India since 2016. Now a seven-time DP World Tour winner and a four-time Ryder Cup player, Fleetwood said returning to Delhi brought back fond memories.

"It's been nine years since I was last here. It's great to come back. It's been a really good year, with a PGA Tour win and the Ryder Cup victory. I just want to finish the season strongly," said the 34-year-old, who recently broke into the top five of the world rankings for the first time.

Shane Lowry, who last played in India in 2010, returns as a Major champion and Ryder Cup hero. The 2019 Open winner said he was eager to "soak in the atmosphere of one of the game's oldest golf cultures." Apart from the proven stars, several rising talents including Veer Ahlawat, Yuvraj Sandhu, and Arjun Prasad would be eager to test themselves against elite competition.

The 29-year-old Veer, who earned a berth on the DP World Tour in 2025 as a result of topping the PGTI Order of Merit last year, said: "I've not had the best of seasons but I feel this week presents me with a great opportunity to make an impact. I want to make this event count as I know that a top-10 here would help me save my card on the DP World Tour. I would say I've fared decently in the last few events in Europe leading up to this week so my form has been good.

"Indian golfers will have a distinct advantage this week as we all know the DGC course well and have played here since our junior days. The layout at DGC has always favoured Indians," added the four-time winner on the PGTI, who had also finished runner-up at the 2024 Indian Open to record his best international result.

"Indian golfers have a distinct advantage this week as we all know the DGC course well and have played here since our junior days," he said.

Yuvraj Sandhu, currently leading the PGTI Order of Merit, added: "DGC feels like a second home for me. Playing against players like Rory and Tommy is a dream come true." PTI ATK AM ATK AM AM