Indian Supercross Racing League season 2 to be held from January to March 2025

Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) An extended second season of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) will be held from January to March 2025 with an increased number of races as well as venues, organisers said.

The registration of riders for the second season will commence at the end of this month and an auction is slated to be held later this year in October, a release issued by the organisers said.

"After the phenomenal success of our inaugural season, the anticipation for the upcoming season is palpable," said Veer Patel, co-founder and director of the league.

"We have received overwhelming interest from riders across the globe, reflecting the growing popularity and prestige of the ISRL," he added.

Ceat will continue as ISRL's title sponsor.