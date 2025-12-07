Indian superstars Jeev, Bhullar, Chawrasia and Kapur set for IGPL UAE

Dubai, Dec 7 (PTI) Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar has won each time he has teed up on the inaugural IGPL season. After three successes in Chandigarh, Jaypee Greens and Ahmedabad, he is all set to try and carry his form to Dubai and make it four in four.

While Shiv Kapur and SSP Chawrasia have made previous appearances on the IGPL, this week veteran Jeev Milkha Singh make his debut on the IGPL Tour.

The IGPL debuts on foreign soil with icons like Jeev, a multiple winner on the DP World Tour, Asian Tour and Japan Tour; Bhullar, a 11-time winner on Asian Tour; Chawrasia, a six-time winner on Asian Tour and a four-time winner on DP World Tour; and Kapur, a former Asian Games gold medallist and a four-time winner on the Asian Tour.

Other past Asian Tour winners include the legendary Gaurav Ghei, Harmeet Kahlon, C Muniyappa and Chiragh Kumar. Add to them Asian Development Tour winners like Karandeep Kochhar and Sujjan Singh, now a reputed coach based in Dubai, and Olympian Udayan Mane.

The presence of three Indian women, Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth and Hitaashee Bakshi, who have secured their Ladies European Tour for 2026, lends further star value to the event. PTI AH BS BS