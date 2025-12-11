Indian swimmer Abdul Quadir Indori bags 2 golds at Asian Youth Para Games

Dubai, Dec 11 Dec (PTI) Indian swimmer Abdul Quadir Indori clinched the gold in the 50m Butterfly and 50m Backstroke events on the opening day of the Asian Youth Para Games here.

Indori dominated the pool with exceptional skill and determination, standing on top of the podium twice here on Wednesday.

The opening ceremony of the Asian Youth Para Games was also held on Wednesday with great enthusiasm, cultural performances, and participation from young para athletes representing various Asian countries. PTI APA KHS