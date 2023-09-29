Indian swimmers draw a blank from Asian Games

Hangzhou, Sep 29 (PTI) India's Sajan Prakash and Advait Page finished fifth and seventh in their respective finals to draw curtains on the country's swimming campaign at the Asian Games here on Friday.

Advertisment

Competing in the men's 200m butterfly event, Sajan clocked 1:57.44s to claim the fifth position.

The gold in this event was won by Tomoru Honda of Japan with a Games record timing of 1:53.15s, while the silver and bronze were bagged by Chinese Taipei's Kuan-Hung Wang (1:54.53s) and China's Juner Chen (1:56.04s) In the men's 200m backstroke final, Advait finished seventh with a timing of 2:02.67s. Page finished 7.30 seconds behind China's Jiayu Xu (1:55.37s), who won the gold.

The silver and bronze in this event were won by Juho Lee of Korea (1:56.54s) and Japan's Hidekazu Takehara (1:57.63s).

The other Indian swimmers in the fray on Friday -- Nina Venkatesh (women's 50m butterfly), Vriti Agarwal (women's 800m), Srihari Nataraj (men's 200m backstroke), Kushagra Rawat and Aryan Nehra (men's 400m freestyle), Aneesh Gowda and Sajan Prakash (men's 200m butterfly) and the women's 4x100m relay teams all failed to qualify for the finals. PTI SSC SSC APA APA