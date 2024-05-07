Indian team bags three gold, two bronze in Asian Open Pickleball

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) India put up a dominant show to return with three gold and two bronze medals at the Asian Open Pickleball Championship in Vietnam.

Advertisment

In the mixed doubles intermediate 35+ category, Sachin Pahwa and Priyanka Chhabra bagged the gold medal after a thrilling 11-9, 5-11, 11-9 win over Ruben Hellberg and Chitlada Hemasee.

Continuing the winning streak, Isha Lakhani and Pei Chuan Kao emerged victorious in the women’s doubles open category with a commanding 15-7, 15-3 win against Dang Kim Ngan and Tyak K.

In the men’s doubles event, Aniket Patel and Rohit Patil overcame Nik Alessandro Isagan and Lester Ga in a hard-fought match to claim the gold medal. They won 5-11, 11-6, 11-8.

Vijay Menon secured a bronze medal by defeating Yu Hsuan Cher in the men’s singles advance 35+ category.

Priyanka Chhabra won a bronze in the women’s singles intermediate 35+ category, defeating Marissa Phongsirikul. PTI TAP PDS PDS