Indian team for Cyprus Shotgun World Cup announced

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) A 12-member Indian squad for the upcoming ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Nicosia, Cyprus was on Monday announced by the National Rifle Association of India.

The tournament is scheduled between May 3 and 12.

As per the national selection policy, shooters ranked 4-6 in the India rankings of the respective individual events have been selected for this particular World Cup.

Tokyo Olympian Kynan Chenai will lead the men's trap trio, while Paris Olympian Rajeshwari Kumari headlines the women's trap competition.

The skeet discipline will also have a couple of Olympians in their ranks in Nicosia, a legacy shotgun venue.

India's most decorated men's skeet exponent Mairaj Ahmad Khan will line up for yet another World Cup assignment while Maheshwari Chauhan finds a place in the women's skeet event.

The Nicosia tournament follows two back-to-back combined (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun) ISSF World Cups, the first two of the year, in Argentina and Peru respectively, in April.