Indian team leaves for Special Olympics South Asia football tourney in Dhaka

Faridabad, Apr 15 (PTI) A 28-strong Indian contingent, comprising both men and women, left for Dhaka on Monday to participate in the Special Olympics South Asia Unified seven-a-side football tournament.
The contingent includes 22 players, and five coaches representing eight different states and was given a sendoff here on Monday.
"We are assured of bagging one medal from the female team of SOB for sure, the men's team however has to improve their skills a bit more, the important thing is to defend the goal, but we are hoping for the best," Harpreet Singh, the sports director of Special Olympics Bharat, said at the ceremony.
Special Olympics Bharat is a National Sports Federation for people with intellectual disabilities. It is recognised by the sports ministry.
Intellectual disability is characterised by significantly below-average intellectual functioning (generally regarded as IQ below 70) combined with impairment in carrying out varying aspects of daily life and adapting to the normal social environment.
"This is my first time working with SOB, and it has transformed me very much. I have become more understandable, compassionate and hardworking," said captain of the women's football team, Ankita.
"I want to make India and my parents proud. They (the team) are performing well and from the first camp to the last camp, we have developed more skills. We will give our hundred percent to get the gold" she added.
The players underwent a training camp here as part of their preparations for the tournament which will also feature Indonesia, Hong Kong and Maldives.