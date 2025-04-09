Pune, Apr 9 (PTI) India opened their account in the Billie Jean King Cup with a 2-1 win over Thailand in the group stage here on Wednesday.

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty set the tone for the hosts with an emphatic win, before the experienced duo of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare helped India get off the mark in the tournament held at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex here.

Bhamidipaty picked up where she left off on day one, delivering another commanding performance against Thailand’s Lanlana Tararudee.

Playing only her second game in Indian colours, she brushed aside her opponent in an hour and 15 minutes, displaying an array of strokes to win 6-2, 6-4, giving India a 1-0 lead in the tie against Thailand.

The second game of the day saw Sahaja Yamalapalli take on Mananchaya Sawangkaew, in what proved to be a nail-biting contest. The two players went toe-to-toe, putting some exceptional tennis on display.

Mananchaya won the first set 6-3, before Sahaja showed immense grit and determination to take the second set 7-6 (7-3).

Trailing 0-1 in the final set, the young Indian unfortunately had to retire hurt, bringing curtains on a thrilling match that lasted two hours and 23 minutes.

The experienced Indian duo of Ankita and Thombare then got the better of Peangtarn Plipuech and Patcharin Cheapchandej in the doubles game.

The Indians bagged the first set before faltering in the second. However, they dished out a superb performance in the tie-break, sealing a victory in the super tie-break, with a scoreline of 7-6, 3-6, 10-3 in an hour and 55 minutes.

India had lost to New Zealand 1-2 on Tuesday. India will take on the Hong Kong in their third match on Thursday. PTI PDS BS BS