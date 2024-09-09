Indian team wins 21 medals, including 7 gold, in Deaf Shooting Worlds: NRAI

New Delhi, Sep 9, (PTI) India won 21 medals, including seven gold, to top the tally at the second World Deaf Shooting Championships in Hanover, Germany, the NRAI said on Monday.

India also won seven silver and as many bronze medals in the tournament which concluded on Sunday.

Ukraine finished second with seven gold, five silver and six bronze and hosts Germany were third with two gold, one silver and one bronze medal, according to a release from National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

On the final day of competitions, Mahit Sandhu clinched the gold medal in women’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P).

Abhinav Deshwal secured gold in the men’s 25m standard pistol event while Chetan Hanmant Sapkal secured bronze in the same event.

The Indian team of 13 shooters participated in 15 out of the 16 events at the championships which had 70 participants from 16 countries.

Pistol shooter Deshwal won five medals -- one gold and four silver -- to return home with the most number of individual medals.

Sandhu won four medals -- three gold and one silver -- in the rifle events.

Dhanush Srikanth won two gold medals in 10m air rifle individual and mixed events. Anuya Prasad (women's 10m air pistol) and Shourya Saini (men's 50m 3P) won the other gold medals for the Indian team.

