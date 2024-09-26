Indian top guns to take on world shooting elite in year-end showdown

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) India's top shooters will compete against the world’s elite, including eight reigning Olympic champions, at the ISSF World Cup Final at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range next month.

As many as 132 of the world’s top shooters from 37 nations will participate in the prestigious event, which determines the best shooter in each of the 12 Olympic disciplines.

India will field a squad of 23 shooters, benefiting from wild card entries alongside direct qualifications.

"It will be a feast for fans of the sport in India in particular and for shooting aficionados across the world as the best of the best in the world of sport shooting will be taking aim at our own Dr. Karni Singh range," Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, President, National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) said in a release.

"We at NRAI are committed to bringing these world events home on a regular basis not only to help our own shooters grow with confidence, but also to ensure that the upcoming generations can be inspired by real-life sporting legends including their own, by seeing them perform live in front of them." World’s shooting elite in Delhi =================== Among the eight Olympic champions to have confirmed participation, four are from China. The men’s 10m air rifle champion in Paris Sheng Lihao, the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) champion Yukun Liu, the men’s 10m air pistol champion Xie Yu and the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol (RFP) champion Li Yuehong, will all be seen in action.

Apart from the Chinese champs, Yang Jiin, who won the women’s 25m pistol in Paris will also be part of the six member Korean contingent.

Also, in action at the Karni Singh shotgun ranges, will be the men’s and women’s trap Olympic champions Nathan Hales (Great Britain) and Adriana Ruano Oliva (Guatemala).

Switzerland’s Chiara Leone, who won the women’s 3P in Paris, will be the eighth reigning champion to make the trip to India.

Three events, the men’s 10m air pistol, the men’s trap and the women’s 25m pistol will in-fact see all three Paris medallists in the event compete for the top prize of 5000 euros.

All defending champions in each of the 12 events from the previous year in Doha, will also be there to defend their titles.

Social media sensations -- Korean Kim Yeji in the women's 10m air pistol and Turkiye’s Yusuf Dikec in the men’s pistol will also be competing for top honours. PTI ATK APA APA