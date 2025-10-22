Indian top-order’s strike-rate not a concern but big scores are expected in next matches: Muzumdar

Navi Mumbai, Oct 22 (PTI) Head coach Amol Muzumdar on Wednesday threw his weight behind under-fire Indian batters, whose patchy run has left the team struggling in its effort to reach the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup, saying a big knock from them is around the corner.

India needs a victory over New Zealand to reach the final four stage, but for that, the hosts will require their batters to come to the party here on Thursday.

While Indian batters remain in search of a World Cup hundred in this edition, the strike-rates of opener Pratika Rawal (70.99) and Harleen Deol (75.11) also highlighted the issue of top-order acceleration.

“We are well aware that a three-figure mark hasn't come in this World Cup,” Muzumdar replied when asked whether the team is working on the conversion rate.

“But if you look at the past year-and-a-half, the 18 months that have passed before the World Cup, we've definitely had a lot of hundreds that we've seen than ever before, I guess. Yes, the three-figure mark has not been reached,” he said on the eve of their match against New Zealand.

However, Muzumdar dismissed the notion of Indian batters being under pressure because of lack of individual big scores.

“I don't think there is a lot of load on anyone. We've had honest discussions about it and the players also have been honest that instead of a fifty, we could have converted that into a hundred. They are aware of it and I'm hopeful that it will come in the next couple of games,” he said.

Muzumdar did not read much into the sub-80 strike rates of Rawal and Harleen in the competition, who only have one fifty between them to show in combined 10 innings.

“If you look at Pratika Rawal’s progression from last December when she made her debut in international cricket she averages around 50 (47.04) and her strike rate is around 82-83 (81.92),” he said.

“I think that is fantastic and we would like her to continue the way she bats. The entire team is behind her and Harleen as well. I don't think any discussion has happened on that particular subject.

"I don't know why this is coming up but she's been fantastic with the group. You know, she's taken to international cricket as fish to water. We back her wholeheartedly,” he added.

Despite the team's travails, Muzumdar said skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has been handling the situation well.

“(In) a home World Cup, there has to be some kind of pressure. But this particular side is well equipped to handle that,” Muzumdar said.

“We've got the liberty of having some experienced players as well as some youngsters coming through. We've built a side around it and I think all the players are well equipped to handle pressure.

“She’s (Harmanpreet) been leading fantastically. If you can see the record that she's had in the bilateral before this World Cup has been fantastic in the last two years or so,” Muzumdar said.

The Mumbai stalwart hoped for Harmanpreet to come up with a hefty knock sooner than later.

“She got into her groove (with the bat in the) last game, she could have converted that, but again, we come back to the same thing that if at all that could have been converted into (a) hundred, it would have been ideal.

“But knowing Harman, she's put in the hard yards and, hopefully, it all clicks in the next couple of games,” he added.

Muzumdar said it was a tough call to drop Jemimah Rodrigues in the last match against England.

"Jemi has been a very important player, an integral part of this side, what we've built andd sometimes you just have to take those tough calls," he said.