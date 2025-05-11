Indian trap shooters fail to make individual finals at Shotgun World Cup

Nicosia (Cyprus), May 11 (PTI) Olympian Kynan Chenai was the best Indian on show as the country's trap shooting squad failed to reach the final in the individual events on the penultimate day of the ISSF Shotgun World Cup here.

Kynan (24, 24, 22, 24, 23) closed with rounds of 24 and 23, for a total of 117 in the men’s trap qualifiers. He finished 17th in the final rankings on Saturday.

Manuel Murcia of Spain and Lada Denisova of the Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN) won gold in the men's and women's event respectively.

Shardul Vihan and Bhowneesh Mendiratta finished 62nd and 65th respectively in the men's trap event.

In the women's event, the trio of Kirti Gupta, Rajeshwari Kumari and Sabeera Haris too failed to make the finals.

The trap mixed team event is scheduled for the final day on Sunday. PTI APA TAP