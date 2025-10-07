Indian trio bow out in pre-quarters in New York squash tournament

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) India's Velavan Senthilkumar, Veer Chotrani and Ramit Tandon lost their pre-quarterfinal matches to bow out of the Open Squash Classic, a USD 74,000 PSA bronze event, in New York.

Reigning national champion and world No. 45 Senthilkumar lost to Mexican fourth seed Leonel Cardenas 7-11, 6-11, 4-11 while eighth seed Tandon went down to Adrian Waller of England 11-6, 9-11, 8-11, 11-8, 7-11 on Monday.

Chotrani fell to French second seed Victor Crouin 1-11, 8-11, 5-11.