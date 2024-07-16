Indian women arrive in Sri Lanka for Asia Cup T20

Colombo, Jul 16 (PTI) The Indian women's cricket team arrived here on Tuesday for the Asia Cup T20 beginning in Dambulla on July 19.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) shared the arrival photos of India and Bangladesh squad on social media.

India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on the opening day of the competition. The day game on July 19 will be played between UAE and Nepal.

Hosts Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Thailand and Bangladesh form Group B.

The tournament will serve as a preparatory event for the World Cup in Bangladesh in October.