Indian women beat China 2-1 in Sepaktakraw, men's team loses 2 matches

Hangzhou, Oct 5 (PTI) Indian women's team defeated China 2-1 but the men's side lost to Thailand and Phillipines in its group in regu event of sepaktakraw competition at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

In women's regu preliminary event, India lost their first Group A match to Vietnam 0-2 (16-21, 10-21) in just 33 minutes but made a comeback beating hosts China 2-1 (8-21, 21-17, 21-15) at the Jinhua Sports Centre Gymnasium.

In men's regu preliminary event, India faced two straight defeats, going down 0-2 (12-21, 10-21) to Thailand before losing 0-2 (21-23, 17-21) to Philippines.

The men's team will lock horns with Myanmar in the Group B match on Friday.

The top two teams from each group in both the men's and women's events will enter the semi-finals.

The men's regu team won a bronze medal in Jakarta 2018, which remains India's best performance at the Asian Games.

Sepak takraw, or kick volleyball, is a sport that is played with the feet, knee, head, and chest.