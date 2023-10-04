Indian women beat Nepal 3-1 in volleyball 9-13 classification match

Hangzhou, Oct 4 (PTI) Indian women volleyball team defeated Nepal 3-1 in the classification Pool G match at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

India notched up a 25-23, 26-28, 25-23, 25-17 win over Nepal at the Hangzhou Normal University Cangqian Gymnasium.

Nepal's Pratibha Mali scored maximum 21 points in the match but failed to take her side to the finish line, while Shaalini Sarvanan emerged as the star performer for India, scoring 18 points.

In the group stage, the women's side had lost both matches to China and North Korea and got out of medal contention.

Earlier in the event, the men's side had finished sixth.

India has won three medals -- two bronzes in 1958 and 1986 and one silver in 1962 -- in the men's event, while the women's side has never been able to make a podium finish in the Games. PTI TRN ATK ATK