Indian women lose 2-4 against Olympic champions Netherlands in Pro League

Bhubaneswar, Feb 24 (PTI) The Indian women's hockey team wasted chances galore to lose 2-4 to reigning Olympic champions Netherlands in a FIH Pro League match here on Monday.

The Indians had the better share of scoring chances -- 13 penalty corners as against Netherlands' just three -- but they couldn't capitalise on the opportunities.

Netherlands scored through Emma Reijnen (7th minute), Felice Albers (34th, 47th) and Fay van der Elst (40th) to come out winners.

India's both goals came from penalty corner conversions by Udita (18th, 42nd).

It was stalwart India goalkeeper and former skipper Savita Punia's 300th international match but she was beaten in the seventh minute by a reverse hit from a Reijnen.

The Indians, however, didn't sit back and secured back-to-back penalty corners soon but wasted both.

Netherlands scored through Albers from a rebound after Savita saved the initial flick.

The Indians kept up the intensity in the second quarter and secured two more penalty corners, the second of which was converted by Udita. Netherlands secured a penalty corner in the 25th minute, but India defended stoutly.

But four minutes after the change of ends, Albers picked up a loose ball on the right flank and dodged past a couple of Indian defenders before slotting it home with a fine reverse hit past second Indian goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam to hand Netherlands 2-1 lead.

Van der Elst then scored from a field effort to extend Netherlands' lead.

Udita reduced the deficit, converting another penalty corner in the 42nd minute.

The Indians had their chances, earning two back-to-back penalty corners in the 47th minute but wasted both.

Albers sealed the match for Netherlands, scoring another fine field goal in the 47th minute, her second of the day.

India will again play Netherlands in return-leg match here on Tuesday.