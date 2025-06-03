Indian women lose again to Uzbekistan in FIFA friendly

Bengaluru, Jun 3 (PTI) Indian women’s football team on Tuesday suffered a second narrow defeat at the hands of Uzbekistan, going down 0-1 in the second of two FIFA Women’s International Friendlies here.

Despite an improved and spirited performance, the Blue Tigresses were undone by a moment of brilliance from Nilufar Kudratova early in the second half.

Tuesday’s encounter, following the 0-1 loss in the first friendly, offered hope for redemption. And while India showed marked improvement — especially in their intensity and intent — the scoreline, unfortunately, remained the same.

In the end, they fell short but the performance was anything but disheartening..

The Blue Tigresses displayed resilience, tactical awareness, and attacking hunger, qualities they had been criticised for lacking in the previous outing. PTI BS KHS