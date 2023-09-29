Advertisment
#Sports

Indian women lose to China in handball

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
29 Sep 2023

Hangzhou, Sep 29 (PTI) The Indian women's team put up a brave fight before going down 30-37 to hosts China in a Pool B handball match at the Asian Games here on Friday.

Advertisment

The Chinese led 18-12 at half time and earned another 19 points in the second half, as against 18 scored by India, to emerge winners in the preliminary round Group B match at the Zhejiang Normal University Xiaoshan Gymnasium. The Indians hand begun their campaign with a difficult loss to Japan, against whom they struggled to get their acts right.

India earned a hard-fought draw against Hong Kong in their second match.

On the other hand, China entered the match against India on a confident note, following convincing victories over Hong Kong and Nepal.

China had won both their previous matches against India.

Japan is leading the group. PTI AH AH SSC SSC

Advertisment
Subscribe