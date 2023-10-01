Indian women, men lose in Sepaktakraw

Hangzhou Oct 1 (PTI) The Indian teams in Sepaktakraw started their campaign at the Asian Games on a disappointing note as the women faced two straight defeats and the men lost their opening match here on Sunday.

In the women's quadrant preliminary Group B face-off, the women's side lost to Laos 0-2 (14-21, 16-21) and then to China 0-2 (15-21, 14-21), both matches ending in 46 minutes.

In the men's quadrant preliminary Group B match, the Indians lost to world number six Japan 0-2 (14-21, 16-21) in 50 minutes at the Jinhua Sports Centre Gymnasium.

The women's side will be looking to register a win in their next game against the Philippines, while the men's team will play against Singapore on Monday.

The top two teams from both groups will qualify for the semi-finals.

India has won only one medal so far in the sport at the Asian Games -- a bronze in men's regu at the 2018 edition in Jakarta. PTI TRN AH AH