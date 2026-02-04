Indian women open title defence with 5-0 win over Myanmar in Badminton Asia Team C'ship

Qingdao (China), Feb 4 (PTI) Defending champions Indian women's team started its campaign at the Badminton Asia Team Championships on a resounding note, blanking Myanmar 5-0 in their opening Group Y tie here on Wednesday.

Taking the court first, Tanvi Sharma took just 32 minutes to beat Thet Htar Thuzar 21-13 21-16 before Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj defeated Eaint Chit Phoo 21-12 21-6 in the second singles to take a 2-0 lead.

Malvika Bansod then sealed the tie for India as she got the better of Lin Lin Htet 21-19 21-12 in the third singles.

The Indians continued their domination in doubles as well winning both the matches in straight games.

The pair of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra defeated Su Latt and Thet Htar Thuzar 21-15 21-16 before Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand hardly broke a sweat to get past the combination of Htet and Phoo 21-8 21-6.

India will play last edition's runner-up side Thailand in their second group match on Thursday.