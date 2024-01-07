Indian women stopped at 130/8 by Australia

Navi Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) India were restricted to 130 for eight by Australia in the second and penultimate women's T20 International at the DY Patel Sports Academy here on Sunday.

Sent into bat, the Indian batters failed to come up with substantial contributions in the face of some disciplined bowling by the visitors, especially Kim Garth (2/27 in 4 overs) in the beginning and then Georgia Wareham (2/17 in 4 overs).

Annabel Sutherland also excellent with the ball as she finished with figures of 2/18 in her full quota of four overs.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma top-scored for India with 30 off 27 balls.

Brief scores: India: 130/8 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 23, Richa Ghosh 23, Deepti Sharma 30; Kim Garth 2/27, Georgia Wareham 2/27, Annabel Sutherland 2/18). PTI AH AH TAP