Indian Women storm into Kho Kho World Cup final with win over South Africa

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The Indian women's once again showcased their tactical prowess, outplaying South Africa 66-16 in the semifinals of the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup here on Saturday.

The 'Women in Blue' delivered a masterclass in both attack and defense, setting up an exciting final clash with Nepal.

The hosts started off in style with a Dream Run courtesy of Chaithra B, who continued even after Nazia Bibi and Nirmala Bhati were caught by the defenders. She single-handedly scored 5 points before being eliminated by South Africa's Sinethemba Mosia.

This was enough to take them close to the South Africans' 8 points at the end of Turn 1, giving them the perfect start to the match.

Turn 2 saw Reshma in full form as the Indian women got the South African players in multiple batches, scoring crucial points on their way. This proved important for the side, as the score read 33-10 in favor of the Women in Blue.

A Dream Run for the Indian women's team in their second match closed out Turn 3, as Vaishnavi Powar, Nasreen Shaikh, and Bhilardevi went on for a good 5 minutes. Their 5 points headlined the third turn as the score stood at 38-16, giving them a strong platform heading into the final 7 minutes of their semifinal clash.

The longest batch for the South Africans in Turn 4 lasted just 1 minute and 45 seconds as the Indians sealed their place in the final.

Nepal Women qualified for the finals by beating Uganda 89-18 in their semifinal clash. PTI APA KHS