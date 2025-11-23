Indian women win the blind T20 cricket world cup

Colombo, Nov 23 (PTI) India on Sunday won the inaugural T20 blind women’s world cup after defeating Nepal by seven wickets in the final played at the P Sara oval here.

India restricted Nepal to 114 for 5 after opting to bowl and then coasted to 117 for 3 in just 12 overs to win the title.

Such was India's domination that their rivals managed just a single boundary in their innings.

Phula Saren top-scored for India in the run chase with 44 not out.

India had beaten Australia in the first semifinal, while Nepal had won against Pakistan in the second semifinal on Saturday.

Co-hosts Sri Lanka could win only one game -- against the USA -- out of the five preliminary round games.

Pakistan's Mehreen Ali, a B3 or partially sighted player, was the star batter in the six-team tournament, scoring over 600 runs, including a 78-ball 230 against Sri Lanka. She also scored 133 against Australia.