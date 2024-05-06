Indian women's 4x400m relay team qualifies for Paris Olympics

Nassau (Bahamas): The Indian women's 4x400m relay team qualified for Paris Olympics after finishing second in its second-round heat at the World Athletics Relays here on Monday.

The quartet of Rupal Chaudhary, M R Poovamma, Jyothika Sri Dandi and Subha Venkatesan clocked 3 minutes and 29.35 seconds to finish second behind Jamaica (3:28.54) in heat number one to book a Paris Games ticket.

The Indian team had finished fifth in the first-round qualifying heat on Sunday with a time of 3 minutes and 29.74 seconds.