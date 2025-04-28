Indian women's baseball team qualifies for Asian Cup

Bangkok, Apr 28 (PTI) The Indian women's baseball team on Monday qualified for the Asian Cup to be held this year after entering the gold medal match of the qualifying tournament here.

India beat Thailand 6:5 to finish second in Super Round stage standings, while Indonesia took the top spot. The top two teams from the Super Round qualify for the main Asia Cup tournament.

The top two teams -- Indonesia and India -- will also face in the gold medal match on Tuesday. Thailand and Pakistan will play for the bronze medal.

In the eight-team Women's Baseball Asia Cup Qualifiers, India had topped Group A after winning all their three matches -- against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Iran. Indonesia had topped Group B.

The top two teams from each group qualified for the Super Round stage.

In the Super Round, India lost to Indonesia before Monday's win over Thailand.

India had also competed in the Asian Cup in 2023 where it failed to get past the opening round. PTI PDS PDS AT AT