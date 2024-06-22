Indian women''s compound archery team wins hattrick of World Cup gold medals

Antalya (Turkey), Jun 22 (PTI) Indian compound women's archery team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur continued their imperious form this season, securing a hattrick of World Cup gold medals with a win over Estonia in the third stage of the event here on Saturday.

The trio, who had qualified as the top-seed, beat Estonia's Lisell Jaatma, Meeri-Marita Paas and Maris Tetsmann, 232-229 in a one-sided final here.

The women's compound team thus has been unbeatable this season, having won the World Cup Stage 1 and Stage 2 gold medals in Shanghai and Yecheon in April and May respectively.

Indian male compound archer Priyansh is also fighting for a bronze later in the day.

In the recurve section, Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara are also in the hunt for two medals, having advanced to their respective individual semifinals. PTI TAP ATK