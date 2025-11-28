Indian women's cricket team for blind felicitated

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Fresh from its historic triumph at the inaugural T20 World Cup for the Blind, the Indian women's cricket team was on Friday felicitated by the Nora Solomon Foundation here.

"Reaffirming its commitment to inclusivity through sports, Chintels Group has extended its support to team India throughout the tournament and awarded each member of the Indian team a prize money of INR 1.00 Lakh.

"The Group’s CSR wing, Nora Solomon Foundation continues to drive initiatives in education, healthcare, and social welfare," said the foundation in a statement.

The team, led by captain Deepika TC, dominated the six-nation tournament also featuring Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, and the United States. PTI BS PDS PDS