Indian women's cricket team to play 5-match T20 series in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Apr 3 (PTI) The Indian women's cricket team will tour Bangladesh for a five-match T20 International series against the hosts scheduled from April 28 till May 9.

According to the itinerary shared by the Bangladesh Cricket Board, India will arrive in Bangladesh on April 23 and leave the country on May 10.

The first match of the series will be a day-night affair and will be played on April 28, followed by games on April 30 (D/N), May 2, May 6 and May 9 (D/N).

All the matches are scheduled to be held in Sylhet.