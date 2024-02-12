Indian women's hockey team suffers 1-2 loss to China in FIH Pro League

Rourkela, Feb 12 (PTI) The Indian women hockey team's disappointing run in the FIH Pro League continued as it lost 1-2 to China here on Monday.

India took the lead in the seventh minute through Sangita Kumari's field goal but China equalised in the 14th minute through Gu Bingfeng (penalty corner), who then scored his second goal of the match in the 53rd minute through a penalty stroke.

India had lost to China by the same 1-2 margin in their earlier match on February 3 in Bhubaneswar.

India earned five penalty corners in the match -- as against four by China -- but as is their wont, they could not convert a single one.

The two sides were locked 1-1 at the end of the first quarter. Sangita gave the finishing touches after receiving a pass from Vandana Katariya.

Just a minute before the end of the first quarter, Bingfeng smashed the ball past India captain and goalkeeper Savita Punia in her second PC attempt.

The next two quarters did not produce any goal from both sides before Bingfeng scored the winning strike in the last quarter.

India had also lost to the Netherlands (1-3) and Australia (0-3) before beating USA 3-1 on February 9.

India face the Netherlands again in their next match here on Wednesday. PTI PDS PDS AH AH