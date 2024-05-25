Indian women's hockey team suffers second straight loss to Belgium in European leg of Pro League

Antwerp (Belgium), May 25 (PTI) The Indian women's hockey team on Saturday lost to Belgium 1-2 -- its back-to-back defeat to the home side -- as its European leg of the FIH Pro League further slipped.

Advertisment

The Indian women's team, under new coach Harendra Singh and captain Salima Tete, were beaten 0-2 by Belgium on Thursday after opening its campaign with a 0-5 thrashing at the hands of Argentina on Wednesday.

Belgium were ahead 2-0 at half-time with goals from Ballenghien Ambre (14th minute) and Blockmans Vanessa (20th). Both the Belgium goals came from penalty corners.

Kumari Sangita pulled one back for India in the 34th minute with a field goal. The fourth quarter did not yield any goal for both sides.

Advertisment

Belgium earned three penalty corners in the match while India got none.

This was the Indian women's team's seventh defeat on the trot against Belgium in all international matches.

India will play against Argentina in their next match here on Sunday. PTI PDS PDS UNG