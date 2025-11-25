Indian women's kabaddi team returns to rousing reception after World Cup triumph

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The Indian women's kabaddi team arrived to a rousing reception at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Tuesday after clinching the 2025 World Cup title with a 35-28 win over Chinese Taipei in Dhaka.

The players — many returning from injuries, long breaks and years of waiting for the tournament — called for the long-pending Women's Kabaddi League to be launched at the earliest.

Captain Ritu Negi, who battled an injury during the tournament, said the victory felt deeply special after a 13-year gap between World Cups.

"When the first World Cup was held, India won gold and this time too we gave our best. I feel amazing that we won. I had suffered an injury and I am recovering now — with time everything will heal.

"After 13 years, nerves were naturally high. It feels wonderful. It's high time we have a women's kabaddi league. We have been hoping for it for a long time, and it should start as soon as possible," Ritu said.

Raider Sonali Shingate, who missed the 2023 Asian Games due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in her right knee, said the comeback felt "inexpressible".

"First of all, thanks to all the fans for supporting us. I am very happy — it's an inexpressible feeling to win the World Cup.

"The last edition happened 13 years ago. I played the Asian Games in 2018, but in 2023 I was dropped at the last moment because of an injury. To overcome that injury, complete rehab, represent the country at the World Cup and return with a wi... it is very emotional for me.

"Our next target is the 2026 Asian Games. We made quite a few mistakes in the final, which made it tough, but there's joy in winning a tough match. We are all waiting for the women's kabaddi league." Assistant coach Priyanka, who won the World Cup as a player in 2012 and as assistant coach in 2015, said coaching her first senior World Cup team to a title was "a dream moment." "This was my first time coaching and it feels great that we won. I won as a player in 2012, and now to contribute as a coach feels very special. I hope I can continue contributing in the years ahead." Vice-captain Pushpa Rana said the team had been waiting "for years" for this moment.

"We are extremely happy. The last World Cup was held in 2012, and after so many postponements, it finally happened — and we returned with the title.

"I can't fully express this feeling. Our team played with confidence from the first match to the last, and our coaches guided us throughout." PTI SG AH