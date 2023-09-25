Indian women's rugby team lose four matches in row, end eighth

Hangzhou, Sep 25 (PTI) Indian women's rugby had a woeful Asian Games outing, losing all their four matches to finish eighth overall, here on Monday.

First, the Indian women's rugby team were blanked 0-15 by Singapore to endure a third defeat on the trot.

In their last group stage match, the Indian team failed to score a single point against the world No 35 as they lost its chance to qualify for the classification playoff for fifth-sixth places.

Then in the seventh-eighth place classification India were beaten by Kazakhstan 7-24.

On Sunday, India had lost to Hong Kong and Japan.

India had finished seventh in their maiden Asian Games campaign at 2010 Guangzhou. PTI TRN TAP