Indian women''s team bags silver in Asia Rugby Sevens

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) Indian women's rugby team clinched a silver after going down to Philippines 5-7 in the final of the Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Trophy in Kathmandu.

The Shikha Yadav-led side reached the summit clash after thrashing Guam 24-7 in the semifinal to top the table.

In the league round, India had stamped their authority, outclassing Sri Lanka 29–10 and Indonesia 17-10. The tournament was held over Friday and Saturday.

Expressing pride in the team's silver medal performance, Indian skipper Shikha said they would strive for gold in future competitions, while also thanking their coach Waisale Serevi and the support staff.

"Winning the silver again is special, but the team is eager to continue the work that each player has been putting in, to convert the colour of this medal to gold," Shikha said in a release.

"Personally, I am extremely proud of the way the team has played against formidable sides and has showcased great character at a stage as big as this.

"This is the most important event of the year for the team and we will come home knowing that we gave it our absolute best. We thank our Head Coach, Waisale Serevi and the entire supporting staff for this medal," she added.